MOSCOW, Sept 24
MOSCOW, Sept 24 A Russian provincial lawmaker
who, in a rare show of defiance, accused the Kremlin of lying
about whether it sent its forces to fight in Ukraine was
stripped of his seat in the local parliament on Thursday.
Lev Shlosberg was beaten up last year by unknown assailants
days after he alleged that paratroopers buried at a cemetery in
his hometown of Pskov had been killed in a clandestine operation
in eastern Ukraine.
He said he had now been stripped of his seat in the Pskov
regional assembly as punishment for, among other things,
challenging the official Kremlin position that no serving
Russian troops are fighting in eastern Ukraine.
"This is the authorities' revenge," Shlosberg, 52, told
Reuters by telephone after his fellow lawmakers in the assembly
voted to eject him.
"For opening my mouth, for not being silent, for setting out
in public what is happening, for calling a spade a spade," said
Shlosberg, a teacher who became a political activist after the
fall of Communism 25 years ago.
Sergei Makarchenko, one of the local legislators who voted
for Shlosberg to be kicked out, said there was no political
agenda behind his expulsion. He said Shlosberg had to be removed
because he broke a law on the status of lawmakers.
But he acknowledged Shlosberg's stance on the Pskov
paratroopers had made him enemies.
"I stopped shaking his hand or talking to him a year back,
when he stared kicking up a fuss about the huge losses among the
paratroop division, which wasn't true," Makarchenko said.
The motion to strip Shlosberg of his seat was based on
allegations that he broke a rule barring lawmakers from
representing parties to a court case.
He had appeared in court to challenge the government's
decision to declare that a non-governmental organisation he
founded was a "foreign agent" - a designation often attached to
groups seen by the authorities as troublesome.
Shlosberg and his party, the opposition Yabloko grouping,
denied he had broken any rules.
Asked about Shlosberg's expulsion on Thursday, Kremlin
spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, saying it was "not
really a question for the Kremlin".
SOLDIERS' GRAVES
For a brief period last August, Shlosberg prised open a
crack in the Kremlin's denials about the Russian military's role
in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebels have been fighting
Kiev's forces.
The tiny local newspaper that he runs matched identity
documents found on dead combatants in Ukraine to the fresh
graves in Pskov of two paratroopers, Leonid Kichatkin and
Alexander Osipov, who were killed earlier that month in
unexplained circumstances.
Hours after Shlosberg went public, the inscriptions were
removed from the graves, and young men in track suits chased
reporters out of the cemetery. Days later, Shlosberg was
hospitalised after he was beaten unconscious near his home.
His case is unusual because, 15 years into Vladimir Putin's
tenure as Russia's paramount leader, it is rare for anyone to
stand up to the Kremlin publicly.
Many Russians admire Putin for restoring Russian national
pride, while those who don't usually stay quiet, especially in
the provinces where people willing to voice dissent are few and
vulnerable to pressure from local authorities.
Shlosberg, a small, trim man with greying hair, said he was
not afraid to stand out.
He travels around Pskov on a pushbike - in contrast to most
local officials who see government saloon cars as an important
status symbol - and works out of two tiny rooms, one of which
doubles as the headquarters of his newspaper.
A friend of his, Konstantin Gorozhanko, said Shlosberg often
had no money, and even went without food, because he used cash
from his own pocket to keep his newspaper running. "He's like a
hermit," Gorozhanko said.
Shlosberg said he got involved in politics in the 1990s
because he saw an opportunity to build a new state out of the
ruins of Communism.
"Instead of a new state, a monster grew up, which destroys
people," he said. "Everybody has to decide for themselves what
to do with a state like that."
