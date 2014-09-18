MOSCOW, Sept 18 The Russian government has
approved the budget for 2015-17, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Thursday, the first since Moscow annexed Crimea and the
West imposed sanctions on Russia for its policy on Ukraine.
"Today the Russian government considered the draft budget
for 2015-2017 and accepted the proposals which were prepared by
the Finance Ministry," Siluanov told reporters.
Siluanov also said the Russian government had decided not to
introduce a sales tax from next year and that the budget
envisaged creating an anti-crisis reserve fund for next year of
190 billion roubles ($4.9 billion).
(1 US dollar = 38.4650 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)