MOSCOW Aug 9 The Russian Northern Fleet's
anti-submarine force has detected a foreign submarine in the
country's boundary waters and "expelled" it, Russian news
agencies reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed spokesman for
the Russian Navy Main Staff.
A foreign submarine, presumed to be a U.S. Navy
Virginia-class vessel, was detected by Northern Fleet forces on
duty in the Barents Sea on Aug. 7, the spokesman said.
A U.S. Defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
could not confirm the incident and had no comment on the Russian
claim.
"An anti-submarine attack group and an Ilyushin Il-38
anti-submarine aircraft were sent to the said area to search and
track the sub," the Russian navy spokesman was quoted by
Interfax news agency as saying.
"The Northern Fleet anti-submarine forces' active manoeuvres
expelled the submarine from the Russian Federation's boundary
waters."
The report from Russia from could be the latest sign of
increasing tensions between Moscow and Washington over the
crisis in Ukraine.
