ZURICH Aug 26 A four-day visit to Russia in
October by Switzerland's economy minister and high-profile Swiss
business representatives has been postponed until next year due
to the crisis in Ukraine, a government spokesman said on
Tuesday.
The alpine nation is quietly scaling back a series of events
meant to celebrate 200 years of economic ties with Russia in the
coming months due to the conflict between pro-Russian rebels and
Ukrainian troops, in which more than 2,000 people have been
killed.
Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann had wanted to
travel with a high-profile business delegation, including chief
executives of Swiss firms such as Roche, Novartis
and Nestle, he told a Swiss newswire on
Monday.
A source familiar with the planning said the response by
Swiss business representatives to the October trip had been
lukewarm, contributing to the decision to postpone.
Spokespeople for Roche, Novartis and Nestle were not
immediately available for comment. Economiesuisse, a business
lobby which would have put together the list of business
delegates, did not comment.
Switzerland has not joined the European Union and the United
States in imposing sanctions against Russia over its role in
Ukraine, but has said it wants to avoid being used to circumvent
those sanctions.
Two weeks ago, the Swiss parliament withdrew an invitation
for the head of Russia's lower house of parliament to visit
Berne next month and also cancelled Russia's participation in an
air show later this month.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Ralph Boulton)