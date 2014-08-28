GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; S&P 500 turns lower
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
MOSCOW Aug 28 Sanctions imposed by Switzerland on Russia are unfounded and are copying unfriendly steps by the United States and European Union, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
"We view these decisions.... as unfounded and as showing that the Swiss people, to the detriment of their own interests, are continuing to repeat the unfriendly steps by the United States and European Union towards Russia." (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
CHICAGO, April 19 An Illinois judge said on Wednesday he will rule later this month on whether to temporarily halt how the state distributes funds for public schools after lawyers for Chicago’s cash-strapped school system argued the current funding formula is racially discriminatory.