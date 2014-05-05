MOSCOW May 5 Russia called on the Kiev government on Monday to stop using armed force against its people and enter talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that a humanitarian crisis was looming in blockaded towns in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been trying to dislodge pro-Russian separatists who have occupied official buildings.

It called on the Kiev authorities "to come to their senses, stop the bloodshed, withdraw forces and finally sit down at the negotiating table to begin a normal dialogue about ways to resolve the political crisis". (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson)