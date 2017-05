MOSCOW Oct 20 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday talks on the Ukraine crisis in Berlin were "as a whole, positive".

Speaking on a conference call with journalists, Peskov said the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine "swapped notes" and discussed further work after talks failed to make any progress last year. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs)