NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 5 President
Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the crisis in Ukraine
could have a negative effect on the Customs Union linking
Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan, and called for measures to
protect the three nations' producers and exporters.
"The extraordinary situation ... in Ukraine arouses serious
concerns," Putin told Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev at his residence outside
Moscow.
"Negative consequences for the Customs Union markets are
possible too, and therefore we should think together about
measures to protect our producers and exporters," said Putin. He
made no mention of any specific possible measures.
The downfall of President Viktor Yanukovich at the hands of
pro-Western protesters has dealt a severe blow to Putin's hopes
of bringing Ukraine into the Customs Union, the springboard for
a Eurasian Economic Union he is creating among ex-Soviet states.
Yanukovich sparked the protests in November, when he spurned
a trade deal with the European Union after Putin warned that
Moscow would have to impose trade restrictions on Ukraine to
avoid a flood of goods that could put Russian producers out of
business.
Ukraine's new leaders want to sign the EU trade deal, and
the United States and European Union are threatening to impose
sanctions on Russia over what they say is its seizure of
Ukraine's Crimea region and its warning it could invade Ukraine.
Putin also said the three nations need to work out ways to
support the Ukrainian economy. Russia has suspended release of a
$15 billion bailout Putin promised Yanukovich in December, and
the EU said on Wednesday it was ready to provide Ukraine 11
billion euros ($15 billion) over the next couple of years.