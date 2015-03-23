MOSCOW, March 23 Russia's food safety watchdog said on Monday it suspected Serbia of re-exporting Polish apples and was considering banning all fruit imports from the non-EU country, Russian news agency RIA reported.

Russia banned all fruit imports from the European Union as part of a wider embargo imposed in August in retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)