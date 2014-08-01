MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's Defence Ministry plans to
call up military reservists across the country for two months of
training exercises on new weapons, news agency Interfax reported
on Friday.
Moscow has previously used such exercises to boost troop
numbers on its border with Ukraine. There are concerns in the
West that Russian forces could intervene in the conflict between
the Kiev's government forces and pro-Russian separatists in
eastern Ukraine.
The exercises were planned last November, the defence
ministry said, and will last from August until October.
"Special attention will be given to military reservists'
mastering of new and modernised weapons, military and special
equipment as well as their use," Interfax quoted the ministry as
saying.
Unlike most Western governments, Russia is boosting its
defence budget and aims to spend 21 trillion roubles ($586
billion) by the end of the decade to upgrade weapons and
technology.
($1 = 35.8134 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Thomas Grove)