MOSCOW, March 13 A senior Russian lawmaker
strongly suggested on Wednesday that Moscow has sent troops to
Ukraine's Crimea region to protect against any "armed
aggression" by Ukrainian forces during a referendum on whether
Crimea should secede and join Russia.
"There are some military units there that are occupying
positions in case of armed aggression, armed expansion from Kiev
... This is not a large-scale military operation," pro-Kremlin
lawmaker Leonid Slutsky told Ekho Moskvy radio.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials
have said armed men who have taken control of facilities in
Crimea are local "self-defence" forces.