MOSCOW, March 13 A senior Russian lawmaker
strongly suggested on Wednesday that Moscow has sent troops to
Ukraine's Crimea region to protect against any "armed
aggression" during a referendum on whether Crimea should secede
and join Russia.
The statement appeared to contradict assertions from
President Vladimir Putin and Russian officials that the armed
men who have taken control of facilities in Crimea were local
"self-defence" forces.
"There are some military units there that are occupying
positions in case of armed aggression, armed expansion from Kiev
... This is not a large-scale military operation," pro-Kremlin
lawmaker Leonid Slutsky told Ekho Moskvy radio.
Slutsky did not respond directly to a question about whether
his words meant there was a small-scale Russian army operation
underway. But he raised what he said was the possibility that
"bandit units" could attack eastern Ukraine and Crimea.
"For this reason, in this case, yes, some military units are
occupying positions ... because such an incursion, especially
during the days when the referendum is taking place and
immediately after it, is very probable," he said.
The pro-Russian politicians who took power in Crimea after
the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich late last
month have declared the Black Sea peninsula a part of Russia and
scheduled a referendum on Sunday to cement that decision.
Western states have warned Putin it will be illegal and say
Russian forces have already taken "operational control" of the
region, where part of Russia's Black Sea naval fleet is based
and ethnic Russians make up a small majority.
Western governments have ridiculed previous Russian
statements that the armed men in Crimea were local forces.
Putin secured permission from his loyal parliament to send
the armed forces into Ukraine if he deems it necessary to
protect Russian citizens and Russian-speakers there, but the
Kremlin says he has give no such order yet.
Slutsky, the head of a lower parliament house committee on
ties with Russian citizens abroad, said "there will be no war"
but indicated that protecting people was more important than
following the law.
"If on one side of the scale we have the need to protect
people and on the other side the position of experts - in
quotation marks - far from the conflict zone who say this is not
a legal situation, I choose protecting people," he said.