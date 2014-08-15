SOCHI, Russia Aug 15 Finnish President Sauli
Niinisto on Friday said an agreement had been reached for a
Russian humanitarian aid delivery to eastern Ukraine and he
hoped it would pave the way for a ceasefire between the
government and pro-Russian rebels there.
"We heard the news today that this humanitarian mission from
Russia will now go forward and an agreement has been reached on
the humanitarian delivery among Ukraine, Russia and the Red
Cross," Niinisto said, speaking via a translator, after meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin at his resident in Sochi.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Christian Lowe)