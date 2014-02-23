KIEV Feb 23 Acting President Oleksander
Turchinov said on Sunday Ukraine would try to improve relations
with Russia but made clear that Kiev's return to European
integration would be the priority.
In an address to the nation, Turchinov spelled out the
enormity of the task facing Ukraine's new leadership following
the fall of Viktor Yanukovich, including stabilising an economy
which he said was close to default and "heading into the abyss".
"We recognise the importance of relations with the Russian
Federation and are ready for dialogue with the Russian
leadership in order to build relations with this country on a
new, truly equitable and good-neighbourly basis," he said.
But he added: "Another priority is the return to the path of
European integration ... We must return to the family of
European nations."
Turchinov, the parliamentary speaker, was handed the
president's duties temporarily in a vote in the chamber earlier
on Sunday.
He portrayed the economy as in dire straits and said
economic recovery was a key task.
"Against the background of global economic recovery, the
Ukrainian economy is heading into the abyss and is in a
pre-default state," he said.
"The task of the new government is to stop the country's
slide into the abyss, to stabilize the exchange rate, guarantee
the timely payment of salaries, pensions and stipends, and to
regain the confidence of investors, promote the development of
enterprises and the creation of new jobs."