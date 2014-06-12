MOSCOW, June 12 Russia plans to submit a draft
resolution to the U.N. Security Council to put pressure on
Ukraine to implement a "road map" to peace, Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Thursday.
The road map was drawn up by the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe in May to give impetus to a deal
reached in Geneva by the European Union, Russia, Ukraine and the
United States to try to end the crisis in Ukraine.
Lavrov accused Kiev of not abiding by the Geneva agreement
or the road map and blamed it for the failure to end violence in
east Ukraine, where the Ukrainian army is battling pro-Russian
separatists who control several towns and cities.
Russia has already submitted several draft resolutions on
Ukraine to the Security Council which have been rejected.
"We have assigned our (U.N.) envoy in New York, Vitaly
Churkin, to submit a draft resolution to the Security Council on
the situation in Ukraine," the state-run Itar-Tass news agency
quoted Lavrov as saying.
"That is because the lack of any progress in the efforts to
end the violence ... is causing growing concern," he said.
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of fuelling the
uprising in east Ukraine, but Moscow denies this. The
separatist rebels have called on Russia to send in peacekeepers
but Lavrov said their deployment was not warranted by the
situation.
