(Rewrites throughout with draft resolution submitted, changes
dateline, pvs MOSCOW)
UNITED NATIONS, June 12 Russia submitted a draft
resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that calls
for an end to violence and implementation of a road map to peace
drawn up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation, said
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin.
"This is a short text but it covers I think the gamut of
issues which we have now in front of us in eastern Ukraine,"
Churkin told reporters after circulating the draft text to the
15-member council.
The road map was drawn up by the Organization for Security
and Cooperation (OSCE) in Europe in May to give impetus to a
deal reached in Geneva by the European Union, Russia, Ukraine
and the United States to try to end the crisis in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Kiev of not
abiding by the Geneva deal or the road map and blamed it for
failing to end violence in east Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops
are battling pro-Russian separatists who control several cities.
Churkin said the draft resolution "calls on all the parties
to refrain from actions endangering the lives and the security
of the civilian population, civilian infrastructure and
humanitarian goods."
"It calls on them to immediately end violence and agree to a
sustained ceasefire," he said. Churkin said experts from the
council members would meet on Friday to discuss the draft text.
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of fuelling the
uprising in east Ukraine, but Moscow denies this. The
separatist rebels have called on Russia to send in peacekeepers
but Lavrov said their deployment was not warranted by the
situation.
Russia submitted another brief draft resolution to council
members earlier this month that called for humanitarian
corridors in eastern Ukraine, but western council members
questioned whether there was a humanitarian crisis.
Churkin said the draft resolution submitted on Thursday
superseded the earlier resolution and no longer included a call
for humanitarian corridors. Western Security Council members
said they would study the new draft.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and
Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Editing by Grant McCool)