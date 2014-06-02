(Adds quotes, details, remark about Syria aid)
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia will submit a draft
resolution to the U.N. Security Council on Monday calling for an
immediate end to worsening violence in Ukraine and the creation
of humanitarian corridors in the east of the country, Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Lavrov said that Western nations had assured Russia the
situation in Ukraine would improve after its May 25 presidential
election but that "everything is happening in exactly the
opposite way".
"People are dying every day. Peaceful civilians are
suffering more and more - the army, military aviation and heavy
weapons continue to be used against them," he said when asked
about Ukraine at a joint news conference after talks with his
Mauritanian counterpart.
The draft resolution "will contain a demand for the
immediate halt to violence and the beginning of actual
negotiations with the aim of establishing a stable and reliable
ceasefire," Lavrov said.
It will also include "a demand for the creation, without
delay, of humanitarian corridors though which peaceful civilians
could leave combat zones if they wish," he said. The text would
also call for guarantees of unhindered access for humanitarian
aid.
Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko and the
pro-Western authorities in Kiev have defied Moscow's repeated
calls for an end to the government's operation against armed
separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which
border Russia. Russia calls it a "punitive operation", while
Kiev says it is aimed at combating terrorists.
