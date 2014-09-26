PRAGUE, Sept 26 Sanctions put in place amid the
crisis in Ukraine have caused more problems for Europe than
Russia, the chief executive of Italian bank UniCredit
was quoted as saying in an interview with a Czech newspaper.
"The sanctions have caused Russia problems and my impression
is that (they are) even bigger for Europe," Federico Ghizzoni
told daily Hospodarske Noviny in an interview published on
Friday, without giving more detail.
Ghizzoni also reiterated the bank's target of a full-year
net profit of 2 billion euros.
He said UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, was doing
well in Russia despite the current situation but added an
economic slowdown would impact the bank in that market. "But not
immediately. In a year or two at the earliest," he said.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and the European
Union on Russia over Moscow's policies on Ukraine are hitting
the Russian economy and restricting some Russian companies'
access to Western financial markets.
UniCredit's head of central and eastern Europe (CEE) told
Austrian paper Salzburger Nachrichten on Thursday that the bank
did not expect a big impact from sanctions in 2014 but could not
predict 2015.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)