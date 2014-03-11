MOSCOW, March 11 Russia warned the United States
on Tuesday about the consequences of planned financial support
to what it called Ukraine's illegitimate regime, saying the aid
would be illegal.
The U.S. House of Representatives last week approved $1
billion worth of loan guarantees for Ukraine and U.S. senators
are preparing legislation that aides said would be broader and
could include sanctions against Russia.
The Russian foreign ministry explicitly referred to a
statement made earlier on Tuesday by ousted President Viktor
Yanukovich asserting that any such aid would be illegal.
"By all criteria, issuing funding to an illegitimate regime
that seized power by force is unlawful and goes beyond the
framework of the American legal system."
The statement is likely to further increase tension between
Russia and the West amid diplomatic deadlock over Ukraine after
sustained pro-Western unrest toppled the pro-Russian Yanukovich.
A phone call on Tuesday between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and American counterpart John Kerry achieved little.
"We of course understand that taking in consideration
Washington's position, it is unlikely they will admit the
obvious," the ministry said in a statement. "The American
administration will, it seems, continue to close its eyes on the
dominance in Kiev of ultra-nationalist forces.
"Those who make decisions in the U.S. should think about the
consequences of unconditionally indulging radical elements with
their Nazi colouring in Ukraine and the pumping of finances into