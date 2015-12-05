(Adds quotes, detail, context)
MOSCOW Dec 5 Russia has received an official
refusal from the U.S. government to provide guarantees for
Ukraine's liabilities, Russian news agencies reported on
Saturday, citing Russia's Finance Ministry.
Russia and Ukraine are at loggerheads over a $3 billion
Ukrainian Eurobond held by Russia and maturing on Dec. 20.
Russia has offered to restructure the debt in equal
instalments over the next three years if the West provides
guarantees. But Ukraine has included it among the sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed bonds to be restructured in a deal with a
group of its largest creditors.
"This week we received an official refusal from the U.S.
government to provide guarantees on Ukraine's liabilities. In
this regard, there is nothing left but for us to file a legal
case against Ukraine if the debtor does not fulfil its
liabilities fully on Dec. 20," RIA news agency cited the Finance
Ministry as saying in a statement.
The ministry added that Russia had offered Ukraine better
terms than those the International Monetary Fund had asked for.
Ukraine is restructuring its debts in order to plug a $15
billion funding gap under an IMF-led $40 billion bailout
programme.
The Eurobond is especially contentious as it was issued by
the government of former president Viktor Yanukovich in late
2013 as public protests took off against his swing away from
association with the European Union towards deeper ties with
Russia.
Unrest and bloodshed eventually forced Yanukovich to flee.
