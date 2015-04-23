MOSCOW, April 23 U.S. troops are in the conflict
zone in eastern Ukraine and are training Ukrainian forces,
Interfax news agency quoted a spokesman for Russia's Defence
Ministry as saying on Thursday.
A day earlier, Washington accused Russia of building up air
defence systems inside eastern Ukraine and of involvement in
training exercises of pro-Russian rebels in breach of a
European-brokered truce.
Igor Konashenkov was quoted as saying that U.S. troops were
training Ukrainian forces not only in western Ukraine "as
Ukrainian TV channels show, but directly in the combat zone in
the area of Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Artyomovsk and Volnovakha".
The Defence Ministry confirmed the report.
