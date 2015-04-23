(Adds State Department comment)
By Gabriela Baczynska and David Alexander
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, April 23 The Russian Defense
Ministry said on Thursday that U.S. troops were training
Ukrainian forces in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, but
the Pentagon flatly denied it, accusing Moscow of a "ridiculous
attempt" to obscure its own activity in the region.
Interfax quoted Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major
General Igor Konashenkov as saying U.S. troops were training
Ukrainian forces not only in western Ukraine "as Ukrainian TV
channels show, but directly in the combat zone in the area of
Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Artyomovsk and Volnovakha."
The Russian Defense Ministry affirmed the report, but the
Pentagon rejected it.
"This is a ridiculous attempt to shift the focus away from
what is actually happening in eastern Ukraine," said Eileen
Lainez, a Pentagon spokeswoman.
"Russia continues to supply lethal weapons, training and
command and control support for armed separatists in eastern
Ukraine, in blatant violation of Moscow's Minsk commitments and
Ukraine's sovereignty," she added.
Lainez said the Pentagon had been clear about a program in
which it was training Ukrainian guardsmen in the western part of
the country.
The Pentagon announced on Monday that some 300 U.S. Army
paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza,
Italy, had begun long-planned training for members of the
Ukrainian national guard at the International Peacekeeping and
Security Center at Yavoriv, near the Polish border.
The initial training involved 300 guardsmen and up to 900
were expected to be trained over six months, the Pentagon said.
The focus was weapons handling, first aid, casualty evacuation
and other small unit activity.
U.S. forces moved ahead with the training despite Russian
warnings that it could be destabilizing. A European-brokered
ceasefire is in force in eastern Ukraine but violations are
reported daily.
Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the Ukraine
situation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a phone
call on Wednesday, urging Russia to press the separatists to
abide by the ceasefire deal, a senior U.S. official said.
Kerry also insisted that Russia remove its forces from
eastern Ukraine "where they continue to provide heavy weapons
and training to separatists," the official added.
The official said the secretary made clear the U.S. training
exercise was at the invitation of the Ukraine government and was
"fully transparent, defensive."
Washington on Wednesday accused Russia of building up air
defense systems inside eastern Ukraine and of involvement in
training exercises of pro-Russian rebels in breach of the
European-brokered truce.
