MOSCOW Feb 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine on Friday with U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and made a new call for a peace
deal brokered by the European Union to be implemented.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov, during a phone
call, had underlined the need to curb "extreme radicals" and
take into account the interests of all political forces and all
Ukrainian regions when trying to end the crisis.
Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has
accused Ukraine's new leaders of violating a Western-backed
peace deal and of ignoring the interests of Ukrainians in mainly
Russian-speaking regions of the east and south.