MOSCOW, March 20 Russia imposed retaliatory sanctions on nine U.S. officials and lawmakers on Thursday as tension over Moscow's annexation of Crimea mounted, warning the West it would hit back over "every hostile thrust".

Deputy National Security Adviser Benjamin Rhodes and senators John McCain, John Boehner, Harry Reid and Mary Landrieu were among the Americans barred from Russia, the Foreign Ministry said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Ludmila Danilova; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Andrew Roche)