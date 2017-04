MOSCOW May 13 Russia will bar the United States from using Russian-made rocket engines for military launches, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday in announcing the Kremlin's response to high-tech sanctions Washington slapped on Moscow over Ukraine.

Rogozin also told reporters Russia would defy a U.S. request and not prolong the use of the International Space Station beyond 2020.

