MOSCOW May 28 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a
telephone conversation on Wednesday that Ukraine's interim
government must stop its military operation in southeastern
Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Lavrov "underscored the need for an immediate halt by Kiev
of the punitive operation in the southeastern regions and for
the swiftest possible launch of a nationwide dialogue, including
direct talks with representatives of the southeast, in the
interests of a peaceful solution," the ministry said.
(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)