MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday it was ready for "unbiased and constructive" talks with the United States to stabilise the situation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency cited a ministry official as saying.

He said there had been no such request from the Pentagon yet, but, but the ministry was prepared for talks "in the interests of situation normalisation in Ukraine". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Nigel Stephenson)