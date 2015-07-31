MOSCOW, July 31 New U.S. sanctions against
Russia show that Washington wants to aggravate tensions with
Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"Such provocation moves not only destroy Russia-U.S.
relations but also do not help cooperation on resolving other
global issues. Of course, such a move would not be left without
reaction," the statement said.
The United States imposed further Russia and Ukraine-related
sanctions on Thursday, adding associates of a billionaire
Russian gas trader, Crimean port operators and former Ukrainian
officials to its list of those it is penalizing in response to
Russia's actions in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)