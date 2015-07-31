MOSCOW, July 31 New U.S. sanctions against Russia show that Washington wants to aggravate tensions with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Such provocation moves not only destroy Russia-U.S. relations but also do not help cooperation on resolving other global issues. Of course, such a move would not be left without reaction," the statement said.

The United States imposed further Russia and Ukraine-related sanctions on Thursday, adding associates of a billionaire Russian gas trader, Crimean port operators and former Ukrainian officials to its list of those it is penalizing in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)