(Corrects paragraph one to show Crimea was annexed, not Ukraine)

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Sept 1 The United States on Thursday added dozens of people and companies to its sanctions blacklist over their actions in Ukraine, including separatists and Russian firms operating in Crimea which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russian companies, including construction firms PJSC Mostotrest and SGM-Most, were added to the U.S. blacklist for helping to build a bridge from Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

OMZ OAO, a Russian engineering firm, was sanctioned for being linked to Gazprombank, which was itself sanctioned in 2014. Several subsidiaries of Russian gas giant Gazprom were also added to the sanctions list.

"Treasury stands with our partners in condemning Russia's violation of international law, and we will continue to sanction those who threaten Ukraine's peace, security and sovereignty," said John Smith, acting director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which levies sanctions, in a statement.

Those sanctioned on Thursday also include six officials of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine. The United States also sanctioned 11 Crimean officials, including top ministers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and Gazprom officials were not immediately available for comment. But Russian officials have said previous sanctions levied over its actions in Ukraine undermined efforts to resolve the conflict. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dan Grebler)