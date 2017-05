MOSCOW, Sept 1 The U.S. Department of the Treasury said on Thursday it had expanded its sanctions against Russia in relation to the Ukraine crisis.

The department said companies including Russian bridge-builders Mostotrest and SGM-Most, currently constructing a bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea, had been added to the sanctions list, as well as multiple subsidiaries of Russian gas giant Gazprom. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Lidia Kelly)