MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russian state development bank VEB will get 30 billion roubles ($780 million) from the state to boost its capital, the bank's chairman Vladimir Dmitriev told reporters on Thursday.

The European Union and United States imposed sanctions on VEB over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, limiting the bank's ability to raise funds on Western markets.

Dmitriev told reporters last week VEB was expecting to be recapitalised by 100 billion roubles a year till 2020. (1 US dollar = 38.4810 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)