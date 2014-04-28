U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in bills
NEW YORK, May 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2017/A_20170501_1.pdf (Washington economics newsroom)
MOSCOW, April 28 Russia's Volga Group, which the United States targeted on Monday as part of new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, said Washington's measures were "politically motivated statements and decisions".
It added that the holding, owned by Gennady Timchenko who is also on the U.S. sanctions list, would look into legal and financial risks from the measures.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
NEW YORK, May 1 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills next week, see: https://www.treasurydirect.gov/instit/annceresult/press/preanre/2017/A_20170501_1.pdf (Washington economics newsroom)
* Balance in high-interest savings accounts falls to C$391 mln