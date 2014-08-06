(Adds Tusk quotes, background)
WARSAW Aug 6 Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
said on Wednesday the threat of a direct intervention by
Russia's military in Ukraine has risen over the last couple of
days.
"We have reasons to suspect - we have been receiving such
information in the last several hours - that the risk of a
direct intervention (by Russia's military in Ukraine) is for
sure higher than it was several days ago," Tusk told a news
conference.
Russia has been conducting exercises near the border with
Ukraine, raising concerns on the ground and in a number of
Western capitals.
Moscow has also called an emergency meeting of the United
Nations' Security Council over what it described as a
"humanitarian situation" in Ukraine.
"If (it) were to come to a direct intervention of Russian
forces in Ukraine than this would obviously be a qualitatively
new situation and in my opinion nobody has a good, unequivocal
answer today how the Western community should react to that,"
Tusk said.
Tusk also said that sanctions imposed by the European Union
on Russia will be costly for Europe's economy, but a lack of
reaction to Russia's actions during the Ukraine crisis would
have the most "catastrophic" consequences.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his
government to prepare retaliatory measures against the latest
round of Western sanctions.
(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)