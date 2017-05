MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's envoy to the European security watchdog OSCE urged the United States and Europe on Thursday to stop supporting "party of war" in Ukraine and warned a "catastrophe" could lie ahead, Interfax news agency reported.

"I would like to appeal to the states that have influence on Kiev's leadership, most of all to Washington. It's time to stop indulging Ukraine's party of war," said Russia's OSCE envoy, Andrei Kelin. "Only a big catastrophe can result from such developments." (Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)