* List of banned items to be published Thursday -Kommersant
* To affect $4 bln of Russian food imports -Kommersant
MOSCOW Aug 7 Russia's food safety watchdog on
Thursday said its spokesman's comments on threatened retaliatory
bans of food imports from the United States and European Union
reflected his personal views, as a list of targeted items had
yet to be approved.
News agency RIA Novosti quoted the spokesman, Alexei
Alekseenko, as saying all European fruit and vegetables and all
produce from the United States would face a ban ordered by
President Vladimir Putin to punish countries that imposed
sanctions on Russia.
Bans on EU and U.S. goods would be "quite substantial", and
would specifically include U.S. poultry, Alekseenko also told
Reuters on Wednesday, although he declined to give a full list
of banned goods.
But the watchdog, the Veterinary and Phytosanitary
Surveillance Service (VPSS), "finds it impossible to comment" on
Putin's order until the government formally approves the list of
products to be banned, the body, known in Russian as
Rosselkhoznadzor, said in a statement on Thursday.
"At the same time, a number of comments which appeared in
media from an aide of Rosselkhoznadzor head Alexei Alekseenko
should be regarded as a personal opinion of this expert and the
scientist, and not as an official statement of the service,"
VPSS said.
The list is expected to be published on Thursday and will
include fruit, vegetables and some meat imports, the Russian
newspaper Kommersant reported, citing unnamed sources.
It will affect about 10 percent of Russian food imports, or
a value of about $4 billion annually, it added.
The list will exclude wine and baby food, the Vedomosti
newspaper said, citing a government source. But according to
another government source, it would include meat, cheese and
dairy products, the newspaper added.
Alekseenko, the usual spokesman of the Russian food safety
watchdog, could not be reached for comment on Thursday. When
contacted by Reuters, other watchdog officials dealing with the
media declined to say whether his information was correct.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)