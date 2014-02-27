MOSCOW Feb 27 Russia said on Thursday it is
prepared to work with the West on resolving the crisis in
Ukraine but that the interests of all Ukrainians must be taken
into account and any agreements reached must be implemented.
After the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has
accused Ukraine's new leaders of violating a Western-backed
peace deal and of ignoring the interests of Ukrainians in
Russian-speaking regions of the east and south.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said
Western states had rejected Russian proposals for joint efforts
to resolve the crisis "before it shifted to its hot phase.
"Nonetheless, we are ready for interaction, with the clear
understanding that it will be honest and based on the ability
not just to agree but to implement agreements that must take the
interests of the entire Ukrainian people into account."
Russia did not join European Union diplomats in signing a
Feb. 21 deal between Yanukovich and his foes that aimed to
resolve a three-month-long standoff that killed dozens of people
in the capital, Kiev.
But since Yanukovich fled and former opposition leaders who
support close EU ties have won top posts, Moscow has seized on
the peace deal as possible path to a solution and repeatedly
accused the new leaders of flouting it.
Lukashevich also said comments by NATO officials about
Ukraine amounted to meddling by the Western military alliance,
saying that "they are again trying to make decisions for the
Ukrainian people".