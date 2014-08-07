* Egypt and Turkey among key customers for Russian grain
* Wheat prices fall back after rising on Black Sea concerns
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Aug 7 Moscow's bans on various food
imports from the United States and the European Union will have
no impact on Russia's grain exports, agriculture minister
Nikolai Fyodorov said on Thursday.
The potential for grain shipments from the Black Sea region
to be disrupted by the crisis in Ukraine helped to send wheat
prices on the Chicago Board of Trade to a one-month high earlier
this week.
Prices fell back, however on Thursday with CBOT September
wheat off 0.9 percent at $5.62-3/4 a bushel at 1303 GMT.
"I don't think the sanctions have fundamentally changed
anything. Russia is still competitive on the (wheat) export
market and production looks likely to have exceeded
expectations," said Macquarie analyst Christopher Gadd.
Russia's grain exports are expected to reach 25 million
tonnes in 2014/15 marketing year, which started on July 1,
Fyodorov told reported in Moscow on Thursday.
Exports in 2013/14 were 25.4 million tonnes with most grain
shipped to the Middle East, Africa and Asian countries.
"These countries are friendly to us... That's why everything
is quite predictable for us on the grain market and grain
exports," Fyodorov said.
The largest buyers of Russian wheat in 2013/14 (July/June)
were Egypt, Turkey, Yemen and Iran. Turkey and South Korea were
the most important markets for maize (corn) while Saudi Arabia
took more than half its barley exports.
Russia imposed the food import bans after the European Union
and U.S. tightened sanctions linked to Moscow's support for
rebels in eastern Ukraine, targeting its energy, banking and
defence sectors.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by
Veronica Brown and William Hardy)