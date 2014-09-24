MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's economy will stagnate, with growth set to be no more than 0.5 percent in 2014-2016, the World Bank said on Wednesday, with the country paying the price for the Ukraine crisis, lack of structural reforms and uncertain economic policy.

In its baseline scenario, the World Bank said that GDP growth this year is likely to come in line with the government's forecast of 0.5 percent.

But next year the Bank sees the Russian economy expanding only by 0.3 percent, and by 0.4 percent in 2016, which is significantly below the official estimates of 1.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

"We don't believe that investment growth is picking up as much as the government believes," Birgit Hansl, the World Bank's economist for Russia, told journalists, explaining the difference between the World Bank's and the government's GDP forecasts for next year and 2016.

"Their assumption is that monopolies will be investing ... We expect less strong investment impulse," she said, adding that the World Bank also sees quite subdued consumption growth in coming years - a major driver behind Russia's economy.

