* World Bank sees GDP at no more than 0.5 pct in 2014-2015
* Says unclear economic policy, lack of reforms hinder
growth
* Sees 2014 inflation at 8 pct against Central Bank forecast
of 7.5 pct
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's economy is set to
stagnate in the next two years as the country pays the price for
the Ukraine crisis, lack of structural reforms and uncertain
economic policy, the World Bank said on Wednesday.
In a much more pessimistic outlook than the Russian
government's, the Washington-based lender forecast the economy
would grow by just 0.3 percent next year and could contract if
the Ukraine crisis escalates.
In 2016 Russian gross domestic product will increase by 0.4
percent, it said. The government estimates growth of 1.2 percent
in 2015 and 2 percent in 2016.
"We don't believe that investment growth is picking up as
much as the government believes," Birgit Hansl, the World Bank's
economist for Russia, told journalists.
"Their assumption is that monopolies will be investing ...
We expect less strong investment impulse," she said.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe over
Russia's involvement in Ukraine will dampen investment, while
consumption growth in coming years - a major driver behind
Russia's economy - will be subdued.
"More restricted access for Russian companies and banks to
external financing (due to sanctions) is likely to have already
affected investment decisions, leading to a delay or a scaling
back of investment programmes," the World Bank said in its
bi-annual report on Russia.
"We expect that this trend will worsen during the second
half 2014 and throughout 2015, when the impact of the additional
sanctions will be felt and may lead to a period of near
stagnation."
Consumption growth will likely slow to 0.5 percent in 2015
from about 2 percent this year, the bank forecasts.
It expects the economy to grow 0.5 percent this year, in
line with the government's forecast, after predicting in March
after Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, that
Russia was at risk of sliding into recession.
"The good news is that Russia did escape recession," Hansl
said.
RISKY FISCAL STANCE
The Bank's forecasts assume no new sanctions either on or by
Russia over the Ukraine crisis. The Bank warned that if the
conflict around Ukraine escalates, the economy may contract by
0.9 percent in 2015.
Policy uncertainty and a continuing lack of structural
reforms remain the "deciding" factors for the outlook, it said.
"Structural reforms would need to focus on improving
economic institutions to ensure that public finances are stable
and economic volatility well-managed," the Bank said.
"Stabilisation, education, and competition should be the
reform priorities for the next decade."
The bank commended the central bank for its perseverance in
shifting policy to focus on inflation targeting as of next year
and away from controlling the rouble, but it said the central
bank is in a tough position.
"It might become challenging to operate in an environment
that has now both high inflation and low growth risks," the bank
said in the report.
It forecasts inflation of 8 percent this year, above the
central bank's forecast of 7.5 percent.
The Bank also warned that Russia's recent decision,
pencilled in the budget, to allow taking funds from the two oil
windfall funds - the National Wealth Fund and the Reserve Fund -
next year if the government needs to support the economy is
risky.
"Russia's fiscal position is becoming even more tightly
linked to oil revenues and global oil prices," the Bank said.
Russia's non-oil deficit is likely to remain persistently
high at above 10 percent of GDP, it warned.
"Use of these (the Reserve Fund and the National Wealth
Fund) should be prudent," Hansl said.
