MOSCOW Feb 27 Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich plans to hold a news conference in the southern
Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday at 5 p.m. (1300 GMT),
Russian news agencies reported, citing people close to
Yanukovich.
Yanukovich's whereabouts have been widely unknown since he
fled the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, losing a bloody
three-month standoff against opponents who led protests against
him after he spurned deals with the European Union.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The three main Russian news agencies, state-run RIA and
Itar-Tass as well as privately owned Interfax, all carried
similar reports citing unnamed sources close to Yanukovich.
Earlier on Thursday, the same agencies carried a statement
quoting Yanukovich as saying he was still president of Ukraine
and railing against what he said were "extremists" who had
stolen power.
Yanukovich, 63, is now wanted in Ukraine, where there is a
new acting president and government, on charges of mass murder
over the police shooting of demonstrators.