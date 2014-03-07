MOSCOW, March 7 Crimea's parliament has the
right to hold a referendum on the region's future status, the
speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament said on Friday.
The parliament in Ukraine's southern Crimea region said on
Thursday it would hold a referendum on whether the region should
join Russia on March 16.
"Yesterday we learned about the historic decision taken by
the Crimean parliament to hold a referendum on accession, on
entry into the Russian Federation," said Valentina Matviyenko,
head of the Russian Federation Council.
"Without a doubt, the Crimean parliament, as a legitimate
authority, has that right ... The sovereign right of the people
to determine their future."