MOSCOW, March 21 The Russian Central Bank said
on Friday that it stood ready to support the sanctions-hit Bank
Rossiya, but added that the measures imposed by the United
States have no significant impact on the financial stability of
the bank.
U.S. President Barack Obama imposed an additional wave of
sanctions on Russian officials as well as Bank Rossiya on
Thursday over the Ukraine crisis..
"If necessary, appropriate measures will be taken in support
of the credit institution and reliable protection of the
interests of its depositors and creditors," the central bank
said in a statement.
The bank added that the U.S. measures "have no significant
impact on the financial stability" of Bank Rossiya.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)