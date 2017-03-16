MOSCOW, March 16 Russian bank VTB
still plans to exit Ukraine, the bank's chief executive said on
Thursday, after the Ukrainian central bank said it would impose
new sanctions on the local subsidiaries of Russian state-owned
banks.
Andrei Kostin, VTB CEO, also told reporters in Moscow that
the new round of Ukraine sanctions on Russian state banks would
harm all banks concerned and that VTB was in direct contact with
the Ukrainian central bank.
Kostin acknowledged that the sanctions, which will ban
Russian banks including VTB and Sberbank from taking
money out of Ukraine, could affect the valuation of Russian
banks' Ukrainian operations.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova)