LONDON, July 21 Russia may have to face stronger
European Union sanctions after the downing of a Malaysian jet
that killed 298 people, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg
said on Monday.
"We do believe there is a case to move to what is called, in
the jargon, 'tier three sanctions'... They do involve a wider
range of individuals, of assets and of sectors," Clegg told
reporters.
Britain said that it had agreed with Germany and France that
the European Union should be ready to impose further sanctions
on Russia when European foreign ministers meet in Brussels on
Tuesday.
"I think there is now a change of mood ... even in those
member states that previously were much more reticent," Clegg
said.
