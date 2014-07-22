LONDON, July 22 Britain wants to impose
sanctions on the friends and allies of Kremlin chief Vladimir
Putin to pressure Russia to stop meddling in Ukraine, British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
"The word is 'cronies': the cronies of Mr Putin and his
clique in the Kremlin are the people who have to bear the
pressure," Hammond said. "If the financial interests of the
group around the leadership are affected, the leadership will
know about it."
He added in a broadcast TV clip : "We are looking at
individuals who contribute to, in one way or another, the regime
in the Kremlin and its interference in Ukraine and Crimea or who
have benefited from the decisions and actions of that regime."
Hammond said EU foreign ministers had agreed to look at an
embargo on new arms sales to Russia and to look at the
possibility of restricting Russian access to capital markets,
financial services and to high-technology equipment used in the
energy sector.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)