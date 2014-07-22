BRUSSELS, July 22 European Union governments are discussing the possibility of imposing capital restrictions on Russia and sanctions in defence and energy technology if Moscow does not cooperate in the probe into a plane crash in Ukraine, diplomats said on Tuesday.

Under proposals being discussed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the EU would draw up a package for sanctions in these areas that the 28-nation would act on if Russia did not cooperate over the crash of the Malaysian Airlines plane, which killed nearly 300 people. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)