By Megan Davies
| MOSCOW, April 28
MOSCOW, April 28 Sergei Chemezov, who worked in
the old communist East Germany at the same time as President
Vladimir Putin, sits atop sprawling conglomerate Rostec, which
has stakes in some of Russia's largest industries and
partnerships with foreign companies.
Encompassing weapons, cars and metals, Rostec was created in
2007 by Putin from assets of arms exporter Rosoboronexport to
boost the non-resources sectors of Russia's economy. Chemezov
had run Rosoboronexport, which is now 100 percent owned by
Rostec.
Chemezov, 61, was sanctioned by the U.S. government on
Monday over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
He holds no stake in Rostec, which is 100 percent
government-owned. Lawyers have said that in cases where an
individual is sanctioned but not the company they run,
international businesses can still deal with the company,
although it could impact relations.
Brian Zimbler, partner at law firm Morgan Lewis, said under
U.S. sanctions, a U.S. person should not do anything that
benefits a sanctioned person, or provides value to him.
This could even "make U.S. companies ... reluctant to have
meetings with (sanctioned) individuals or deal with them
directly," he said.
INTERNATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS
Rostec, formerly known as Russian Technologies, holds a
stake in titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA, which supplies Boeing
. It also has stakes in Russia's largest carmaker Avtovaz
and Rosoboronexport.
Made up of more than 600 companies spanning military,
industrial and civilian industries, Rostec companies employ more
than 900,000 people - approximately 1.2 percent of the Russian
workforce - according to its website.
The conglomerate has several ventures, partnerships or
relations with foreign companies including Italy's Pirelli
, Germany's Daimler, Italy's AgustaWestland
, France's Alcatel-Lucent and U.S. company
Federal Mogul, according to its website.
It also holds a share in automaker Avtovaz, maker of the
Lada. Carmakers Nissan Motor Co and Renault
have struck a deal to take control of Avtovaz by mid-year.
Rostec's Rosoboronexport has international contracts
including supplying the U.S. Department of Defense with
helicopters for use in Afghanistan. The Pentagon has paid
Rosoboronexport over $1 billion for the Russian-made Mi-17
choppers. [ID nL1N0MO13K]
A group of U.S. senators in March called on President Barack
Obama to impose sanctions on Russia's defence sector and urged
him to cancel contracts with Rosoboronexport.
Chemezov, 62, was born in Cheremkhovo in Siberia and studied
at the Irkutsk Institute of the National Economy and Russia's
Military Academy.
He worked in East Germany in the 1980s, running a little
known Soviet enterprise at the same time as Putin was serving
there as an intelligence officer. When he took the helm of
Rostec six years ago, Russian media reported he had the ear of
the Kremlin and tipped him as a possible future president.
Chemezov sits on the board of Norilsk Nickel and
airline Aeroflot.
He is married and has three sons and a daughter, according
to Rostec's website.
Rostec declined to comment on the sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Andrew
Roche)