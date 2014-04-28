April 28 The following are brief descriptions of
the 17 Russian companies against which the United States imposed
sanctions on Monday over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
* Aquanika - A producer of bottled water and 100 percent
subsidiary of Volga Group (see below), which is controlled by
Gennady Timchenko, a long-standing ally of Russian President
Vladimir Putin. Timchenko was placed on a U.S. sanctions list in
March. It was founded in 2007 and has production facilities in
the Nizhny Novgorod region with annual capacity of up to 500
million litres.
* Avia Group - The company, founded in 2006, develops
infrastructure and provides services for aircraft maintenance at
Moscow's Sheremetyevo international airport. Volga Group has a
74 percent stake.
* Avia Group Nord - Provides services for private jets at St
Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, including ground handling, flight
operations support and fuelling. Volga Group has a 70 percent
stake.
* Zest - A leasing company based in St Petersburg. Provides
a range of services including real estate, vehicle, equipment
and business jet leasing. It was described as a 100 percent
subsidiary of Bank Rossiya, which was was hit by U.S. sanctions
in March, in Bank Rossiya's 2013 financial report.
* InvestCapitalbank - A bank, established in 1993, based in
Russia's Volga region and controlled by the Rotenberg brothers
Boris and Arkady. The Rotenbergs, linked to big contracts on gas
pipelines and at the Sochi Olympics, were named on the U.S.
sanctions list in March.
* Sobinbank - Moscow-based bank, founded in 1990 and
controlled by Bank Rossiya. Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
stopped providing services for payment transactions for
clients at Bank Rossiya and Sobinbank after the March sanctions.
* STG (Stroytransgaz) Group - A construction holding company
controlled by Timchenko. Stroytransgaz plans to build the
European section of the South Stream gas pipeline intended to
carry Russian gas to southern Europe via the Black Sea, avoiding
Ukraine.
* Stroytrasngaz Holding, Stroytransgaz LLC (also know as OOO
Stroytransgaz), Stroytransgaz OJSC (also known as OAO
Stroytransgaz) and Stroytransgaz-M are all part of the STG Group
and are named on the sanctions list.
* SMP Bank - Co-owned by the Rotenberg brothers, with each
holding a 38.05 percent stake, according to the bank's website.
SMP said in March it had felt the impact of earlier U.S.
sanctions with around 9 billion roubles ($248 million) withdrawn
by depositors in the days after the measures were imposed.
* Stroygazmontazh - A builder of oil and gas pipeline
projects for Russian state and private energy companies,
controlled by Arkady Rotenberg.
* IC Abros LLC - An investment company and subsidiary of
Bank Rossiya.
* Sakhatrans - An 89 percent-owned subsidiary of Volga Group
(see below). It is working on a project to build a coal and iron
ore terminal in Russia's Far East.
* Transoil - Russia's biggest private railway carrier of oil
and oil products is 80 percent owned by Volga Group (see below).
Key clients include Rosneft, Surgutneftegaz,
Gazprom Neft andNovatek.
* Volga Group - A privately-held investment group controlled
by Timchenko. It owns assets in energy and mining, as well as in
transportation, logistics, consumer goods and real estate. It
has a 23 percent stake in Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek.
