WASHINGTON Oct 6 The United States on Monday
exempted Turkey's Denizbank from broader U.S.
sanctions on the Russian financial industry, allowing the
Turkish lender to continue accessing U.S. debt markets despite
its Russian ownership.
Denizbank is owned by Sberbank, Russia's largest
bank by assets, which became subject to U.S. sanctions last
month, triggered by what the West sees as Moscow's interference
in eastern Ukraine.
The sanctions barred U.S. citizens and companies from
dealing in any of the Russian bank's debt with maturity longer
than 30 days. U.S. regulations also block access to U.S. debt
financing for any banks that are majority-owned by a sanctioned
Russian bank.
