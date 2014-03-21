MOSCOW, March 21 Russia's anti-narcotics agency
said on Friday that the imposition of U.S. sanctions on its
director over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region
would destroy its cooperation with the United States, state news
agency Itar-Tass reported.
"The U.S. administrations' arbitrary and ill-considered
decision will, in one day, destroy our unique experience of
cooperation," Itar-Tass quoted the agency, whose interaction
with the United States has included joint operations in
Afghanistan, as saying in a statement.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman)